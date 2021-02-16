210216-N-OP825-1096 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2021) – Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Marcus Bridges speaks during a Black History Month celebration in the mess decks aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 16, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6522206
|VIRIN:
|210216-N-OP825-1096
|Resolution:
|3115x2077
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT