Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 9, 2021. Hawaii Military Medicine has begun providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel on a voluntary basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6522189
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-RE693-0126
|Resolution:
|6975x4501
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First COVID-19 mass vaccination [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT