Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First COVID-19 mass vaccination [Image 6 of 8]

    First COVID-19 mass vaccination

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 9, 2021. Hawaii Military Medicine has begun providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible personnel on a voluntary basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6522188
    VIRIN: 210208-F-RE693-0110
    Resolution: 6079x4216
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First COVID-19 mass vaccination [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination
    First COVID-19 mass vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT