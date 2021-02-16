Rct. Christian J. Juan with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 16, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Juan is from Los Angeles, California, he was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 18:15
|Photo ID:
|6522080
|VIRIN:
|210216-M-OQ594-1040
|Resolution:
|6277x4185
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
