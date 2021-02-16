Bravo Company Receiving

Rct. Christian J. Juan with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 16, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Juan is from Los Angeles, California, he was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

