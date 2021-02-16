Bravo Company Receiving

Drill instructors with Receiving Company, welcome new recruits to receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 16, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 18:15
|Photo ID:
|6522079
|VIRIN:
|210216-M-OQ594-1049
|Resolution:
|6127x4085
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
