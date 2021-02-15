Vella Gulf Gas Mask Issue

210215-N-RG587-1010 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 15, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Beltran, from Santa Rosa, CA, right, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), issues a gas mask to Lt. Cmdr. David Small, from Brandenton, FL Feb. 15, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Norfolk Naval Station conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

