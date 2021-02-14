210214-N-RG587-1011 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 14, 2021) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), play video games on the mess decks Feb. 14, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Norfolk Naval Station conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 18:13
|Photo ID:
|6522062
|VIRIN:
|210214-N-RG587-1011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|770.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vella Gulf Game Night [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT