Department of Defense spokesman Army Maj. Cesar Santiago-Santini works in the studio control room during a media briefing via phone with U.S. Northern Command Commander Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck and Acting FEMA Administrator Robert Fenton about the whole-of-nation COVID response, and support at community vaccination centers, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 16, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6521986
|VIRIN:
|210216-D-BN624-0092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORTHCOM, FEMA Brief Reporters on COVID Response [Image 8 of 8], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT