Department of Defense spokesman Army Maj. Cesar Santiago-Santini works in the studio control room during a media briefing via phone with U.S. Northern Command Commander Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck and Acting FEMA Administrator Robert Fenton about the whole-of-nation COVID response, and support at community vaccination centers, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 16, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6521986 VIRIN: 210216-D-BN624-0092 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 19.21 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORTHCOM, FEMA Brief Reporters on COVID Response [Image 8 of 8], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.