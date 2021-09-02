Staff Sgt. Melissa Cox, a drill sergeant with 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment navigates an obstacle at Fort Jackson's Confidence Course during the post's Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 15:18
|Photo ID:
|6521877
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-LS252-361
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
