    Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 6]

    Best Warrior Competition

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Francesca Meza, with 120th Adjutant General Battalion, navigates an obstacle at Fort Jackson's Confidence Course during the post's Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6521875
    VIRIN: 210209-A-LS252-300
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    obstacle course
    Best Warrior Competition
    SOY

