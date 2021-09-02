Staff Sgt. Josiah Bartz , a drill sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, navigates an obstacle at Fort Jackson's Confidence Course during the post's Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 9.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6521874
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-LS252-279
|Resolution:
|2684x4026
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
