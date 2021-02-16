Kilo Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 16, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

