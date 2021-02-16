Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kilo Company Confidence Course [Image 10 of 11]

    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Kaelob Reinert, recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 16, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Rct. Reinert is from Omaha, Nebraska and was recruited out of RS Des Moines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:24
    Photo ID: 6521747
    VIRIN: 210216-M-VX661-784
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 847.45 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course
    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT