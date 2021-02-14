Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC [Image 12 of 12]

    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, commander of both the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and currently serving as commander of Joint Task Force Independence of the Capitol Response mission, left, shows a National Guard Soldier where U.S. Capitol Police will join forces during a security drill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 13:33
    Photo ID: 6521745
    VIRIN: 210214-Z-SD031-2020
    Resolution: 4510x3007
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Driscoll Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC
    Col. Chris McKinney Oversees Perimeter Security Drill in DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MP
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT