Pfc. Alexander Giammarino, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, NHARNG, conducts patient check-ins and directs traffic Feb. 9, 2021, at the Steeplegate Mall vaccination site in Concord, N.H. (U.S. Air NationalGuard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 09:06
|Photo ID:
|6521357
|VIRIN:
|210209-Z-HA185-0003
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|700.41 KB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
