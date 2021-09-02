Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Guardsmen spearhead state vaccination mission

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Pfc. Alexander Giammarino, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, NHARNG, conducts patient check-ins and directs traffic Feb. 9, 2021, at the Steeplegate Mall vaccination site in Concord, N.H. (U.S. Air NationalGuard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 09:06
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
