A medical technician from the 19th Medical Group administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to an Airman at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2021. This was the first mass vaccination effort to administer the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to members who received their first inoculation in January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)
This work, LRAFB administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccination [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
