210211-N-BM428-0105 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 11, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) train using a firefighting hose during a general quarters drill while in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 11, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2016 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 08:51 Photo ID: 6521311 VIRIN: 210211-N-BM428-0105 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 950.16 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter General Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.