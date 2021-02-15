210215-N-GW139-2007

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Janea Coleman prepares asparagus in the galley while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 15, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

