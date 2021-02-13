Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Sailors Volunteer at Local Animal Shelter [Image 11 of 11]

    NSA Souda Bay Sailors Volunteer at Local Animal Shelter

    GREECE

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210213-N-AZ866-0404 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 13, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Jacob Vernier, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, hugs a dog during a volunteer event at a local animal shelter Feb. 13, 2021. Sailors from NSA Souda Bay volunteered their time to perform yardwork and play with the dogs. Vernier, a native of Noblesville, Ind., has been in the Navy for one year and two months at NSA Souda Bay for six months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 06:52
    Photo ID: 6521249
    VIRIN: 210213-N-AZ866-0404
    Resolution: 4284x2878
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Volunteer at Local Animal Shelter [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    Sailor
    Community Relations
    U.S. Navy
    animal shelter
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

