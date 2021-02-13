210213-N-AZ866-0385 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 13, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Ruple, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, pets a dog during a volunteer event at the Souda Animal Shelter Feb. 13, 2021. Sailors from NSA Souda Bay volunteered their time to perform yardwork and play with the dogs. Ruple, a native of Spokane, Wash., has been in the Navy for one year and nine months and at NSA Souda Bay for one year. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 06:52 Photo ID: 6521248 VIRIN: 210213-N-AZ866-0385 Resolution: 4415x2717 Size: 1.83 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Volunteer at Local Animal Shelter [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.