210213-N-AZ866-0282 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, pose for a photo during a volunteer event at the Souda Animal Shelter Feb. 13, 2021. The Sailors volunteered their time to perform yardwork and play with the dogs. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 06:52 Photo ID: 6521246 VIRIN: 210213-N-AZ866-0282 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.66 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Volunteer at Local Animal Shelter [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.