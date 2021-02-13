210213-N-AZ866-0261 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 13, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class John Braun, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, plays with dogs during a volunteer event at the Souda Animal Shelter Feb. 13, 2021. Sailors from NSA Souda Bay volunteered their time to perform yardwork and play with the dogs. Braun, a native of St. Louis, Mo., has been in the Navy for nine years and at NSA Souda Bay for three months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 06:52 Photo ID: 6521244 VIRIN: 210213-N-AZ866-0261 Resolution: 4234x2777 Size: 2.69 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Volunteer at Local Animal Shelter [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.