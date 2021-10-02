Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 21

    ANGAUR, PALAU

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A Koku-Jieitai Kawasaki C-2, assigned to the 403rd Squadron from Miho Air Base, airdrops a package during Cope North 21, Feb. 10, 2021, on Angaur, Palau. CN allows U.S. and allied forces to enhance interoperability and practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 00:56
    Photo ID: 6520895
    VIRIN: 210210-F-SX156-1261
    Resolution: 3358x1882
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: ANGAUR, PW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 21 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Palau
    36th Contingency Response Group
    36th Wing
    Ryan Brooks
    COPENorth21

