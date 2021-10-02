A Koku-Jieitai Kawasaki C-2, assigned to the 403rd Squadron from Miho Air Base, airdrops a package during Cope North 21, Feb. 10, 2021, on Angaur, Palau. CN allows U.S. and allied forces to enhance interoperability and practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

