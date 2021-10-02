U.S. Air Force Major Ryan Kiggins, 736th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks with a Koku-Jieitai Kawasaki C-2 pilot minutes before an airdrop during Cope North 21, Feb. 10, 2021, on Angaur, Palau. CN allows U.S. and allied forces to enhance interoperability and practice humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

