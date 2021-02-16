Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Airlift Squadron supports ACE at Cope North 21 [Image 2 of 4]

    36th Airlift Squadron supports ACE at Cope North 21

    ANDERSON AFB, GUAM

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force participants of Cope North 21 load an aerial bladder fuel delivery system (ABFDS) onto a C-130J Super Hercules while participating in an agile combat employment scenario at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during exercise Cope North 21 Feb. 16, 2021. Engagements incorporating ACE concepts in “less than optimal environments” improve interoperability among our forces and help allies and partners increase their capabilities, creating the greatest possible opportunity for long-term advancement of our combined interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    This work, 36th Airlift Squadron supports ACE at Cope North 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSAirForce
    COPENorth21
    CN21
    ????????? 21
    Cope North 2021

