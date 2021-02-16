A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron loads fuel bladders onto a C-130J Super Hercules while participating in an agile combat employment scenario at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during exercise Cope North 21 Feb. 16, 2021. Engagements incorporating ACE concepts in “less than optimal environments” improve interoperability among our forces and help allies and partners increase their capabilities, creating the greatest possible opportunity for long-term advancement of our combined interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 22:46 Photo ID: 6520793 VIRIN: 210216-F-HF102-0080 Resolution: 5159x3685 Size: 6.79 MB Location: ANDERSON AFB, GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Airlift Squadron supports ACE ops at Cope North 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.