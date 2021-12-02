USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valentines Day Sales

210212-N-LI114-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Boensel buys Valentine’s Day roses to raise money for the USS Ronald Reagan Family Readiness Group in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

