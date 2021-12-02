Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valentines Day Sales

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valentines Day Sales

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210212-N-LI114-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Boensel buys Valentine’s Day roses to raise money for the USS Ronald Reagan Family Readiness Group in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6520685
    VIRIN: 210212-N-LI114-1038
    Resolution: 6068x4050
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Valentines Day Sales, by SN Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    South China Sea
    forward deployed
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT