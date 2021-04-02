Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Civil Support Team trains with California, Oregon and Nevada's CST units in the San Francisco Bay Area

    Idaho Civil Support Team trains with California, Oregon and Nevada’s CST units in the San Francisco Bay Area

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Mohamed Musa, from the Oregon National Guard 102nd CST, dons HAZMAT gear to enter a transit boat. The Idaho National Guard’s 101st Civil Support Team was among the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd and the Nevada National Guard’s 92nd CST supporting the California National Guard’s 95th CST in a large-scale, multi-day exercise in Northern California Feb. 1-5, 2020. The exercise, BAYEX 2021, tested the ability to respond to training scenarios in the San Francisco Bay Area involving weapons of mass destruction emergencies. Biologically actionable results were simulated inside an abandoned military facility and a transit boat transporting civilians around the Bay Area. The hazardous agent triggered phase one sampling, which resulted in federal agencies requesting support from the National Guard’s civil support teams. Civil support teams work closely with local law enforcement and first responders, to include the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and explosive ordnance disposal teams. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 13:44
    Photo ID: 6520621
    VIRIN: 210204-F-AY311-816
    Resolution: 3600x2468
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Idaho Civil Support Team trains with California, Oregon and Nevada’s CST units in the San Francisco Bay Area [Image 43 of 43], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Support Team
    California National Guard
    weapons of mass destruction
    Oregon National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    Idaho National Guard

