Idaho Civil Support Team trains with California, Oregon and Nevada’s CST units in the San Francisco Bay Area

Members from the Idaho CST collect and test samples of a hazardous agent found in an abandoned building. The Idaho National Guard’s 101st Civil Support Team was among the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd and the Nevada National Guard’s 92nd CST supporting the California National Guard’s 95th CST in a large-scale, multi-day exercise in Northern California Feb. 1-5, 2020. The exercise, BAYEX 2021, tested the ability to respond to training scenarios in the San Francisco Bay Area involving weapons of mass destruction emergencies. Biologically actionable results were simulated inside an abandoned military facility and a transit boat transporting civilians around the Bay Area. The hazardous agent triggered phase one sampling, which resulted in federal agencies requesting support from the National Guard’s civil support teams. Civil support teams work closely with local law enforcement and first responders, to include the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and explosive ordnance disposal teams. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

