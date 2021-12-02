210212-N-GW139-1113

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2021) Sailors watch a demonstration of the P-100 pump and practice how to properly employ the pump during a damage control training day while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 12, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

