INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Dominique Stanback uses a needle gun to remove rust from a pad-eye while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 11, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 11:41 Photo ID: 6520413 VIRIN: 210211-N-GW139-1033 Resolution: 3774x2696 Size: 368.79 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210211-N-GW139-1033 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.