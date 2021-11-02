210211-N-GW139-1011

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Emely Ortega prepares a sample of JP-5 fuel to test for its flash point on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 11, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

