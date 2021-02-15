Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    210215-N-NX690-0002 NORFOLK, Virginia. (Feb. 15, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) ) receives a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines while pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)

