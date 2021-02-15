210215-N-NX690-0002 NORFOLK, Virginia. (Feb. 15, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) ) receives a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines while pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 09:22
|Photo ID:
|6520310
|VIRIN:
|210215-N-NX690-0002
|Resolution:
|4327x2885
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Before Deployment
