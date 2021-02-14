Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccination aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 04:18
    Photo ID: 6520232
    VIRIN: 210214-N-KL617-1043
    Resolution: 5444x3629
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations
    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations
    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations
    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations
    USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS New Orleans
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT