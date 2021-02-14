USS New Orleans COVID Vaccinations

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2021) Hospital Corpsmen Dillon Bothell, left and Devin Declercq prepare COVID-19 vaccination shots aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

