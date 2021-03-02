Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldier Successfully Employs Bystander Intervention to Foster Harassment Free Work Environment [Image 1 of 2]

    National Guard Soldier Successfully Employs Bystander Intervention to Foster Harassment Free Work Environment

    KUWAIT

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Capt. KEVIN LIVINGSTON 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. John Pack, a signal support specialist with 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, poses for a photo after performing a radio check on a UH-60 Blackhawk. Spc. Pack is credited for using Bystander Intervention to set a positive climate for Soldiers assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.

