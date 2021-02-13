210213-N-OW019-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) following a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 23:55
|Photo ID:
|6520155
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-OW019-0005
|Resolution:
|5453x2289
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Nimitz, USNS Matthew Perry conduct RAS, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
