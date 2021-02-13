Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Nimitz, USNS Matthew Perry conduct RAS

    USS Nimitz, USNS Matthew Perry conduct RAS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210213-N-OW019-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) following a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6520155
    VIRIN: 210213-N-OW019-0005
    Resolution: 5453x2289
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz, USNS Matthew Perry conduct RAS, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Princeton
    USS Nimitz
    USNS Matthew Perry
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT