USS Nimitz, USNS Matthew Perry conduct RAS

210213-N-OW019-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) following a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021