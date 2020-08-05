Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chasing Waterfalls

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter taxiing through a ceremonial spray down for a crewmember's last flight, May 8, 2020. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bradley Pigage.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6520147
    VIRIN: 200508-G-KY713-718
    Resolution: 5919x3946
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chasing Waterfalls, by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helicopter

    MH60T Jayhawk

