The Italian Navy flagship, aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2021. The Cavour’s visit is part of a series of operations alongside U.S. military assets to attain the Italian Navy’s “Ready for Operations” certification to safely land and launch F-35B aircraft, U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6520008
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-WO152-0001
|Resolution:
|5418x3612
|Size:
|794.73 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
