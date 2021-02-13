ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk

Italian Ambassador to the U.S., Armando Varricchio, boards the Italian Navy flagship, aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2021. The Cavour’s visit is part of a series of operations alongside U.S. military assets to attain the Italian Navy’s “Ready for Operations” certification to safely land and launch F-35B aircraft, U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

