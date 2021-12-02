Vella Gulf pierside

210212-N-RG587-1038 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 12, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Schonig, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), moves stores during a working party Feb. 12, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Norfolk Naval Station conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
