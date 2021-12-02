Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vella Gulf pierside [Image 13 of 19]

    Vella Gulf pierside

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210212-N-RG587-1032 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 12, 2021) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), move stores aboard Feb. 12, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Norfolk Naval Station conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 08:59
    Photo ID: 6519977
    VIRIN: 210212-N-RG587-1032
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 921.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vella Gulf pierside [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "USS Vella Gulf
    CG 72
    CSG-2
    HSM-74
    OFRP

