Vella Gulf pierside

210211-N-RG587-1053 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 11, 2021) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), unload mail Feb. 11, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Norfolk Naval Station conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
