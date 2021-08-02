Vella Gulf conducts C2X

210208-N-RG587-1039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Anthony Vanderyt, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), raises day shapes during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) Feb. 8, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.14.2021 by PO2 Dean Cates