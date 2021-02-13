210213-N-RG587-1114 NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 13, 2021) Lt. Madison Pascale receives a COVID-19 vaccination aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) Feb. 13, 2021. Vella Gulf is pier side at Norfolk Naval Station conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2021 07:11
|Photo ID:
|6519960
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-RG587-1114
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|778.48 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vella Gulf recieves COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT