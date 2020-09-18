Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    African-Born American Soldier reminisces journey to the United States

    African-Born American Soldier reminisces journey to the United States

    DJIBOUTI

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Spc. Augustine Neto whlie deployed to the Horn of Africa, Sept. 18, 2020. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 19:47
    Photo ID: 6519791
    VIRIN: 200918-Z-IT440-001
    Resolution: 5472x3072
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African-Born American Soldier reminisces journey to the United States, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    African-Born American Soldier reminisces journey to the United States

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Bayonet 2020
    2nd Battalion 135th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT