Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order violated, vessel terminated near Tampa

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg along with a law enforcement team terminated the voyage of a 29-foot personal vessel Friday after determining it violated a Captain of the Port Order near Courtney Campbell Causeway. The vessel had eight passengers-for-hire who paid about $200 upfront for their charter. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo).
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6519780
|VIRIN:
|210212-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|1600x2133
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|1
