    Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order violated, vessel terminated near Tampa

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg along with a law enforcement team terminated the voyage of  a 29-foot personal vessel Friday after determining it violated a Captain of the Port Order near Courtney Campbell Causeway. The vessel had eight passengers-for-hire who paid about $200 upfront for their charter. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo).

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 18:38
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Tampa Bay
    Station St. Petersburg
    illegal charter

