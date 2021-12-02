Coast Guard Captain of the Port Order violated, vessel terminated near Tampa

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg along with a law enforcement team terminated the voyage of a 29-foot personal vessel Friday after determining it violated a Captain of the Port Order near Courtney Campbell Causeway. The vessel had eight passengers-for-hire who paid about $200 upfront for their charter. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo).

