Multi-faceted task force from Massachusetts and Vermont National Guard learn from each other

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Massachusetts National Guard, assigned to C Company, Task Force Freedom, as part of the Capitol Response mission, participate in crowd control procedures in Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Babas)

