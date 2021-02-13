ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk

Italian Navy flagship, the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), arrives

at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Feb 13. The Cavour's visit is part of a

series of operations alongside U.S. military assets to attain the Italian

Navy's "Ready for Operations" certification to safely land and launch F-35B

aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Cassidy Norman)

