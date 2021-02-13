Italian Navy flagship, the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), arrives
at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Feb 13. The Cavour's visit is part of a
series of operations alongside U.S. military assets to attain the Italian
Navy's "Ready for Operations" certification to safely land and launch F-35B
aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Cassidy Norman)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 12:52
|Photo ID:
|6519684
|VIRIN:
|210213-N-PW494-672
|Resolution:
|3859x2369
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. 2nd Fleet Welcomes Italian Aircraft Carrier ITS Cavour to Norfolk, Va.
