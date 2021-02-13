Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITS Cavour Arrives in Norfolk

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Italian Navy flagship, the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), arrives
    at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Feb 13. The Cavour's visit is part of a
    series of operations alongside U.S. military assets to attain the Italian
    Navy's "Ready for Operations" certification to safely land and launch F-35B
    aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Cassidy Norman)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Welcomes Italian Aircraft Carrier ITS Cavour to Norfolk, Va.

    Italy
    Italian
    F-35
    ITS Cavour

