Disposal Services Representative Allan Coronacion inspects excess equipment warehoused at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 1/28/21 Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6519673
|VIRIN:
|210128-D-LU733-647
|Resolution:
|2632x1974
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Disposal Services Representative Allan Coronacion inspects excess equipment warehoused, Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, PA [Image 4 of 4], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT